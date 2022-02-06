PSL: Rizwan, David help Multan Sultans thrash Peshawar Zalmi

Multan Sultans made history when they won their seventh successive match in the Pakistan Super League by virtue of 57 runs victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the 13th match of the seventh edition of the PCB's marquee event at the National Stadium on Saturday.

After winning the Qualifier and the final in Abu Dhabi in 2021, Sultans have clinched their fifth successive victory in the 2022 competition to stretch their unbeaten run to seven matches. They beat the record of Islamabad United who had won five straight matches in 2016 and then the opener in 2017.

After reaching 89 for one in 10 overs and 148 for two after 15 overs, Sultans turned ruthless when they scored an incredible 74 runs from the last five overs. Their innings was studded with 16 four and 12 sixes. Punishing knocks from Mohammad Rizwan, Tim David, and Khushdil Shah propelled Multan Sultans to 222 for three after they had been put into bat. This was their third total of 200 or more in this tournament after they had previously scored 209 for five against Lahore Qalandars and 217 for five against Islamabad United.

The pace and spin combination of Shahnawaz Dahani and Imran Tahir then combined to break the back of Peshawar Zalmi's top-order as the men in yellow finished at 165 for eight after slipping to 119 for seven. Imran picked up the scalps of Hazratullah Zazai, Shoaib Malik, and Sherfane Rutherford, while Dahani accounted for Kaman Akmal, Haider Ali, and Usman Qadir.

After 13 matches, sides batting first have won seven times and sides batting second have emerged winners six times. This is quite a turnaround after the first five matches were won by sides batting second.

Brief Scores: Multan Sultans 222/3 (Mohammad Rizwan 82, Tim David 51*; Shoaib Malik 1-17); Peshawar Zalmi 165/8 (Ben Cutting 52*, Hazratullah Zazai 43; Imran Tahir 3-25).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor