Pull out of the IPL, for all you care: Shastri to Kohli

Mumbai, April 27 It is no secret that IPL 2022 has seen Virat Kohli struggle to get runs consistently for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In nine matches, Kohli had amassed just 128 runs at an average of 16 and strike-rate of 119.62.

Amidst registering consecutive golden ducks and recently nine against the Royals at Pune, many former cricketers have asked Kohli to take a break in order to get some rest.

Joining the 'take a break' bandwagon is former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who has advised Kohli to pull out of IPL 2022 if he wishes to extend his cricketing career.

"I think it (a break) is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. Sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care," Shastri said on sports presenter Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.

Shastri has said that the advice is not only for Kohli but for other Indian cricketers as well. "If that is the case, you have played for 14-15 years. Not only Virat, I'll tell that to any other player. If you want to play and do well for India, you have to draw the line where you want to take that break.

"The ideal break would be off-season where India is not playing and the only time India does not play is the IPL. Sometimes, you need to do that or tell the franchise I'll only play the half. Pay me half, as simple as that. Those tough calls will have to come if you want to reach the zenith of your profession as an international player."

Shastri, under whose coaching Kohli flourished as a player and captain, feels that the 33-year-old has still got a couple of years of playing the game and has to go back to the drawing board to get his form back.

"He (Virat) is still young and he has best 5-6 years ahead of him. He would have realised what he has gone through in these (last) few months. He knows he has to go back to the drawing board, how he thinks, how he approaches and he has to literally start from scratch. He isn't the only one; there have been many players in the past who have gone through this.

"Like you mentioned first ball out two days ago, to be honest, from the outside I would not be worried. As a player if I have gotten out first ball, I have hardly been in. It is when you get in and throw it away, that is more disappointing than anything. When he gets in, it is up to him to make it count."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor