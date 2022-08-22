Punjab Kings to sack Mayank Agarwal as captain, Jonny Bairstow likely to lead?

Punjab Kings are all set to appoint a new captain for the next edition of IPL as reports have emerged that the Ness Wadia owned franchise is unhappy with the team's show last year. . Jonny Bairstow is the frontrunner to replace Mayank Agarwal as per a InsideSport report. Speculations are also rife that PBKS will part ways with head coach Anil Kumble after an underwhelming performance in the last three seasons.PBKS are in touch with Trevor Bayliss and Eoin Morgan for the coaching role. However, at this point, nothing is finalised.



As for Mayank Agarwal, he won’t be traded or released. He will remain a part of the team. But won’t be leading the side anymore. No Mayank is not in plans to lead. He will need to focus on batting. He will be a crucial player for us. As for Anil, we are discussing a few options but nothing has materialized yet. We have time left. We will take a call at the right time,” a Punjab Kings official was quoted as saying to a InsideSport. on. Punjab have not made it to the playoffs since 2014 and finished outside the playoff places once again last year. Current head coach Anil Kumble’s contract expires in September and the franchise is not expected to renew his three-year deal.Morgan recently announced his retirement from international cricket after a glittering career. The Irish-born left-hander led a white ball revolution in England, which culminated in their 2019 World Cup win. Morgan was also the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021 when they reached the final.

