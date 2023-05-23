Punjab Kings to sack Trevor Bayliss as coach after missing IPL 2023 playoffs?

May 23, 2023

Punjab Kings is likely to have a new coach for IPL 2024, after their failure in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The Mohali-based franchise finished eighth in the IPL 2023 points table, having registered only six wins from 14 matches. They finished outside the Top 4 for the ninth consecutive season.

Given how frequently Punjab Kings have changed their coaches in IPL, it should not be a surprise if Bayliss loses his contract soon. The team has always gone all-out in auctions and made expensive buys, most recently Sam Curran, the most expensive purchase in the IPL. Yet, the team has never had true balance — they always seemed a batter or a bowler short. Lack of all-rounders and decent experienced Indian players have been major issues. The issue persists. In fact, this season, the team even played with not a single capped Indian batsman in a couple of matches. Punjab Kings are one of the three original franchises not to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) title. On Friday, their four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals confirmed that their wait will continue for at least another year.

 

