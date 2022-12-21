Punjab-Railways Ranji match stopped due to dangerous pitch

The Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Railways at the Karnail Singh Stadium has been halted due to the pitch used for the game. As per a report, the Punjab side refused to continue to bat due to a dangerous pitch. They were 4 down for 18 after 8 overs when the Mandeep Singh-led side decided it was enough.The pitch was picked by a neutral curator from Ranchi. As per the report, the match will resume on a fresh pitch on Thursday (December 22) morning. The match between the two sides has been dominated by bowlers and the low scores do suggest that the pitch hasn't been easy to bat on.

Punjab struggled in 8 overs they batted on day 2 and were 4 down for 18 when the match was halted. Mandeep Singh and Anmolpreet Singh will kick off the proceedings for Punjab on day 3. Railways might have to bat on the fresh pitch longer than Punjab. Delhi has had a history producing poor pitches. Back in 2009, an ODI between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to the same reason. In 2013, on the first day of the Ranji Trophy match between hosts Delhi and Vidarbha the match had to be stopped for 28 minutes in order to make the pitch playable after one batsman was hit on shoulders by a bouncer.

