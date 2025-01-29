Delhi vs Railways LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy 2025 Match on TV and Online

Virat Kohli is set to make his return to domestic cricket after more than 12 years as Delhi faces Railways in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match starting Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The 36-year-old India star will play his first Ranji Trophy match since November 2012, when he featured for Delhi against Uttar Pradesh. Kohli will join the Delhi squad under the captaincy of 25-year-old Ayush Badoni. Ahead of the match, Kohli participated in a training session with the team.

Virat Kohli working with Sanjay Banger in Mumbai. 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/T4zEhC2D2f — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 25, 2025

Delhi is currently sixth in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D points table with 14 points from six matches. Railways are in fourth place.

After the match, Kohli will travel to Nagpur to join India's ODI squad for their upcoming series against England, which begins on February 6. The series will be India’s last bilateral series before the Champions Trophy.

Match Schedule and Live Streaming Details:

Date and Time : Thursday, January 30, 9:30 AM IST

: Thursday, January 30, 9:30 AM IST Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Live Streaming: Jio Cinema app and website

Delhi Squad: Ayush Badoni (captain), Virat Kohli, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Sanat Sangwan, Arpit Rana, Mayank Gusain, Shivam Sharma, Sumit Mathur, Vansh Bedi (wk), Money Grewal, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dhull, Gagan Vats, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rahul Gehlot, Jitesh Singh.