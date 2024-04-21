Punjab vs Gujarat, IPL 2024: Sam Curran Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First, Dhawan Misses Out Due to Injury

The skipper of Punjab, Sam Curran opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans. On being asked about the surface, he says it's the third time that this pitch is being used. Adds they will try to put pressure on Gujarat's bowling attack. Also says that's the nature of the Indian T20 League, it's a big tournament and on a given day anyone can win against any side. Informs that Shikhar Dhawan is still not playing and says they are going with the same side.

The captain of Gujarat, Shubman Gill says that they wanted to bowl first so losing the toss does not make much difference. Feels that being halfway through the season, each game becomes very important. Adds that they need to pull up their socks and play their best cricket. States that they have had some injuries and informs that Azmatullah Omarzai comes back into the side, replacing Spencer Johnson. Ends by saying that restricting Punjab between 160-170 will be good for them.