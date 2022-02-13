'Put on some clothes and run', Charu Sharma reveals how he replaced IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades

New Delhi, Feb 13 Charu Sharma replaced Hugh Edmeades after an unfortunate incident happened on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega auction when the auctioneer fainted and suffered an 'unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension'.

Sharma, who lives near the hotel where the IPL auction is being conducted, revealed that he got a phone call from the league's chairman Brijesh Patel, who told him to "put on some clothes and run."

Speaking to Sportstar on the impromptu call to host the IPL auction, Charu Sharma said, "I don't live too far from the hotel. So Brijesh called me and said, 'just put on some clothes and run'… I was there in just 15-20 minutes. They briefed me for a bit and then we were on."

"I am also a regular auctioneer and have held a lot of auctions for several other leagues, except for the IPL. I was only doing what I did in the past," he said.

"I am 62 and if the phone rings, I still work. If it doesn't ring, then I play golf, tennis, and stay at home. Even at times, friends tell me, 'Hey Charu, we miss you in cricket.' I joke and say, 'even I miss myself.' But that being said, I have done a lot of leagues and other assignments, the recent being the Tata Open Maharashtra," he added.

Sharma returned as auctioneer on the second and final day of the mega auction.

