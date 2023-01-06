Qatar Cricket to host next season of Legends League Cricket Masters

Qatar cricket association will be hosting the next season of the legends League masters the international edition of Legends League in Doha from February 27, 2023 to March 8, 2023.

Top legend cricketers across the globe will be featured in this mega event. After Qatar hosts the world best ever FIFA finals, Qatar cricket will be trying to recreate a similar atmosphere for all the cricket fans in Qatar and fans around the world. This season will have 8 matches played at Asian Town International Cricket stadium.

LLC Masters is the international league from the house of Legends League Cricket comprising three teams, namely India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants. Some of the big legendary names from cricket take part in this league like Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons.

The president of Qatar Cricket Association. Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Saoud Al Thani said, "We at Qatar Cricket association feel elated to host Legends League cricket second season. We always strive for excellence in sports and are trying to make Qatar a sports-friendly destination. After FIFA World Cup in Football, Legends league cricket was a natural choice for us in cricket, with the biggest of legends playing in the league we look forward to having a wonderful tournament and making a go-to cricket destination."

While the recently concluded season 2 of Legends League Cricket had four Franchise owned teams with 85 legends and was played in India, the upcoming season is a repeat of the first season which had former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into 3 Teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World.

Cricket fans all across the world saw the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best during both seasons.

( With inputs from ANI )

