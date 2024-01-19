R Ashwin Receives Invitation for Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony in Ayodhya

Renowned Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has been invited to attend the highly-anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, slated for January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The invitation was personally handed over to Ashwin at his residence in Chennai on January 19 by Tamil Nadu's BJP State Secretary Dr. SG Suryah and vice-president Venkatraman C. The photo capturing the moment has garnered widespread attention on social media.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been actively managing the task of extending invites to over 6,000 individuals across the country for the monumental ceremony. Several eminent personalities, including cricketers and actors, have received invitations to participate in the ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. Earlier this month, former India captain MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar were among those who received invitations.

The Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, was ceremoniously installed inside the sanctum on Friday, marking a crucial step in the lead-up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. The 51-inch idol arrived at the temple on Thursday.

Amidst the excitement surrounding the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, it remains to be seen whether Indian cricketers, particularly those in the Test squad, will attend the event. Test regulars are expected to assemble in Hyderabad by January 20 to commence preparations for the upcoming 5-Test series against England, starting on January 25.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, expressing anticipation for the series, confirmed the commencement of India's pre-series camp in Hyderabad on January 20. Dravid highlighted the significance of the 5-match Test series. India's upcoming series against England is notable for being a 5-Test series, a format the team hasn't played in over 5 years. The series holds special importance as India welcomes a determined England side led by Ben Stokes. Ahead of the series, the visiting team prepared by organizing a camp in the UAE.