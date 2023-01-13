Rahul Dravid leaves Team India, flies to Bengaluru alone due to health issues

Former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid left for Bengaluru early on Friday morning while the rest of the Indian cricket team including other support staff members will leave for Thiruvananthapuram later in the day for the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka. Dravid took an early morning flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru due to health reasons. He reportedly complained of blood pressure issues during the second ODI on Thursday and was checked by doctors of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

The India head coach, who turned 50 on January 11, has flown to Bengaluru to consult his doctors and get some precautionary tests done. India have been in fine form in the Sri Lanka series so far. After winning the T20Is 2-1, the hosts have taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The Rohit Sharma-led side registered a resounding 67-run win in the series opener in Guwahati on the back of some outstanding batting performances from Rohit, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.