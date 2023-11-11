Rahul Dravid reveals Rohit Sharma's crucial role in team India's World Cup success

In a press interaction ahead of India's final league game against the Netherlands in the World Cup 2023, head coach Rahul Dravid showered praise on captain Rohit Sharma for his exemplary leadership on and off the field. Dravid highlighted the impact of Rohit's aggressive approach at the top of the order, expressing that he has set the tone for the team's success.

Dravid expressed his admiration for Rohit's captaincy, stating, "His captaincy has been terrific for a long time. He is someone who has got the respect of the team and the coaching staff. It's been a pleasure to see him operate the way he has. I think he is truly someone who deserves all the success that he has been getting, and hopefully, it may continue."

Rohit Sharma's notable performances, such as his 131 off 84 against Afghanistan and a crucial 86 against Pakistan, have set the tone for India's successful chases. Dravid pointed out that some of these chases, while appearing easy in hindsight, were made so by Rohit's ability to create a solid platform for the team.

Rohit Sharma's fearless approach as an opener was highlighted by Dravid, emphasizing that such a style wouldn't have been possible without the captain's endorsement. Rohit has been instrumental in providing India with flying starts, putting immense pressure on the opposition's new-ball attack. With 442 runs at a strike rate of over 100, Rohit's selfless approach and ability to tackle the main bowlers of the opposition have been key to India's success.

"Rohit is certainly been a leader, without a doubt. I think he has led by example on and off the field. Some of the starts he has given us, the way he has cracked open games for us. A lot of times people are looked at... there have been some games that could have turned tricky for us, but the kind of starts he has helped us crack open games."

Dravid emphasized that Rohit's fantastic batting and leadership, along with his commitment to playing the game in a particular way, have been crucial for the team's success.

Rohit Sharma's journey from missing the 2011 World Cup to leading the side in 2023 has been remarkable. Under his captaincy, India has flourished, winning eight consecutive matches in the home World Cup. As they face the Netherlands on November 12 in Bengaluru, India aims to maintain their unbeaten streak and break their record for the most successive victories in a World Cup campaign.

As India prepares to face the Netherlands, Dravid indicated that the team is unlikely to make any changes to the XI, keeping in mind the upcoming semi-final on November 15. The collective effort of the team, under Rohit Sharma's leadership, has positioned India as a formidable force in the World Cup 2023, and the players are eager to maintain their winning streak in the crucial matches ahead.