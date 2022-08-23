Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19, unlikely to travel for Asia Cup 2022

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested COVID-19 positive, according to reports. Dravid is now unlikely to travel with the Indian cricket team for the Asia Cup 2022 which begins with India’s clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (August 28).Dravid had not travelled with the Indian ODI team for the Zimbabwe tour and VVS Laxman had taken over the coaching duties.

India beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. It remains to be seen if Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will ask VVS Laxman to continue in his role as the head coach for the Asia Cup 2022 as well.The members of the team are to leave for Dubai on Tuesday (August 23) from their respective cities. Some have already left and some more will be joining them from Harare, where India just finished a three-ODI engagement against the hosts.India will be playing their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.