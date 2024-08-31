Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Gets India Call-Up For U-19 Series Against Australia

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid's Son, Samit, has been called up for the Under-19 series against Australia. Samit Dravid will play both one-day and four-day matches. The series will feature three 50-over games and two four-day matches to be played in Puducherry and Chennai.
The one-day team will be led by Mohd Amaan while the four-day side will be led by Soham Patwardhan. Samit videos going viral on social media from the Maharaja KSCA Mahara T20 Trophy, where he can seen hitting big shots.
India U19 squad for one-day series against Australia U19: Rudra Patel (VC)(GCA), Sahil Parakh (MAHCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Mohd Amaan (C) (UPCA), Kiran Chormale (MAHCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Samarth N (KSCA), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Hardik Raj (KSCA), Rohit Rajawat (MPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA).
India U19 squad for four-day series against Australia U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar CA), Nitya Pandya (BCA), Vihan Malhotra (VC) (PCA), Soham Patwardhan (C) (MPCA), Kartikeya K P (KSCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Samarth N (KSCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Aditya Singh (UPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA).
Video of Junior Dravid
India U19 vs Australia U19 Full Schedule
21st September: 1st One Day Puducherry, 9:30 AM IST
23rd September: 2nd One Day, Puducherry, 9:30 AM IST
26th September: 3rd One Day, Puducherry, 9:30 AM IST
30th September: 1st Multi-Day, Chennai, 9:30 AM IST
7th October: 2nd Multi-Day, Chennai, 9:30 AM IST