Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Gets India Call-Up For U-19 Series Against Australia

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid's Son, Samit, has been called up for the Under-19 series against Australia. Samit Dravid will play both one-day and four-day matches. The series will feature three 50-over games and two four-day matches to be played in Puducherry and Chennai.

The one-day team will be led by Mohd Amaan while the four-day side will be led by Soham Patwardhan. Samit videos going viral on social media from the Maharaja KSCA Mahara T20 Trophy, where he can seen hitting big shots.

Samit Dravid, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, included in India U19 squad to face Australia U19 in 3 one-dayers and two four-day matches #SamitDravid#RahulDravid#U19pic.twitter.com/ryQAbszTTz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2024

India U19 squad for one-day series against Australia U19: Rudra Patel (VC)(GCA), Sahil Parakh (MAHCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Mohd Amaan (C) (UPCA), Kiran Chormale (MAHCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Samarth N (KSCA), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Hardik Raj (KSCA), Rohit Rajawat (MPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA).

India U19 squad for four-day series against Australia U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar CA), Nitya Pandya (BCA), Vihan Malhotra (VC) (PCA), Soham Patwardhan (C) (MPCA), Kartikeya K P (KSCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Samarth N (KSCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Aditya Singh (UPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA).

SAMIT DRAVID IN INDIAN U-19 TEAM. 🇮🇳



- Junior Dravid has been included in the Indian U-19 team for One-Day series & 4 day match against Australia....!!!! pic.twitter.com/xbgwNflfNg — Sports Zone (@rohit_balyan) August 31, 2024

India U19 vs Australia U19 Full Schedule

21st September: 1st One Day Puducherry, 9:30 AM IST

23rd September: 2nd One Day, Puducherry, 9:30 AM IST

26th September: 3rd One Day, Puducherry, 9:30 AM IST

30th September: 1st Multi-Day, Chennai, 9:30 AM IST

7th October: 2nd Multi-Day, Chennai, 9:30 AM IST