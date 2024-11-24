Rahul Tripathi Sold To Chennai Super Kings (CSK) For 3.40 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Rahul Tripathi has been bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹3.40 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 24, 2024 06:44 PM2024-11-24T18:44:25+5:302024-11-24T18:45:37+5:30

Rahul Tripathi Sold To Chennai Super Kings (CSK) For 3.40 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction | Rahul Tripathi Sold To Chennai Super Kings (CSK) For 3.40 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Rahul Tripathi Sold To Chennai Super Kings (CSK) For 3.40 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Next

Rahul Tripathi has been bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹3.40 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Tripathi, who has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the years, attracted significant interest during the auction. Starting with a base price of ₹75 lakh, a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
 

With his ability to anchor an innings and accelerate when needed, Tripathi is expected to play a pivotal role for the five-time champions in IPL 2025.Debuting in 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiants, Tripathi showcased his potential with a blistering 93 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Over the years, he has been part of multiple franchises, including KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad, earning a reputation as a reliable batter.In IPL 2024, Tripathi scored 317 runs in 13 matches at an average of 28.81 and a strike rate of 136.85. His ability to tackle both pace and spin effectively has made him a valuable asset for any team.

Open in app
Tags :IPL 2025 Mega AuctionRahul TripathiChennai Super KingsIPL 2025