Rahul Tripathi Sold To Chennai Super Kings (CSK) For 3.40 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Rahul Tripathi has been bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹3.40 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Tripathi, who has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the years, attracted significant interest during the auction. Starting with a base price of ₹75 lakh, a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.



With his ability to anchor an innings and accelerate when needed, Tripathi is expected to play a pivotal role for the five-time champions in IPL 2025.Debuting in 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiants, Tripathi showcased his potential with a blistering 93 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Over the years, he has been part of multiple franchises, including KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad, earning a reputation as a reliable batter.In IPL 2024, Tripathi scored 317 runs in 13 matches at an average of 28.81 and a strike rate of 136.85. His ability to tackle both pace and spin effectively has made him a valuable asset for any team.