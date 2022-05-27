Rajasthan pacers choke Bangalore batsman with brilliant death bowling in Qualifier 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman failed to get the final flourish in Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan after put into bat. ...

Published: May 27, 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman failed to get the final flourish in Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan after put into bat. Just 25 off the last four overs, with Obed McCoy doing a brilliant job. A superb recovery from Prasidh as well after those hat-trick of sixes from Miller in the first qualifier.
 

Rajat Patidar was the star once again for the men in Red as the young batsman scored a 50 to follow up with his hundred. RCB were pretty well placed until the last 5-6 overs as Patidar and Maxwell seemed to be setting a platform to launch. But losing both of them in quick succession dented their plans as they ended 

