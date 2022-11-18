Rajasthan Royals to bid for Cameron Green at IPL 2023 auction?

The IPL 2023 auction set to take place at Kochi on 23 December, and Cameron Green is poised to bag a lucrative league for the first time and could start a bidding war, given the hype surrounding him.Green was reminded about the auction by England's skipper Jos Buttler, when Australia took on England in an ODI match on Thursday, 17 November.

When the Aussie all-rounder was batting nervously on four, the T20 World Cup 2022-winning captain said from behind the stumps "Chasing the ink. Big auction coming up." Green, 23, was a part of Australia’s squad in the T20 World Cup 2022, but could only get a game in their dismal run. However, the fledgling all-rounder, could turn out to be a long-time investment for any franchise. His first-class cricket exploits have proved him to be a handful as he averages 49.45 with the bat with 56 scalps from 44 matches to his name.