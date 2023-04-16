Rajat Patidar to undergo surgery in UK for injury, BCCI to bear all expenses

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar reportedly will travel to England and undergo surgery for his injury. As per the Cricbuzz report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would pay all expenses for Rajat Patidar’s surgery despite him not being part of the BCCI’s contracted player list. Patidar joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023, despite not being fully fit to play. The 29-year-old failed to recover from injury and was eventually ruled out of the season. The RCB signed uncapped player Vyshak Vijay Kumar as a replacement player.

According to the Cricbuzz report, the BCCI will send Rajat Patidar to England for the best treatment as he is on the list of targeted players for the upcoming World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India later this year. Earlier, the Bangalore-based franchise released a statement on Rajat Patidar’s injury and wished him a speedy recovery. “Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process,” RCB said in a statement recently. Patidar wasn't picked at last year's mega auction but came in as a replacement midway through the season following an injury to wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia. He announced his arrival in the Eliminator by hitting the fastest hundred by an Indian in the tournament's history. Patidar finished the season as the third-highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers, behind du Plessis and Kohli. He made 333 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 152.75. His IPL exploits along with stellar returns in a title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign with Madhya Pradesh earned him a berth in India's ODI squad during their home summer last year.