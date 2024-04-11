MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli's Priceless Reaction After Rajat Patidar Smashes Hardik Pandya for a Six Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli may have fallen cheaply against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday, but his enthusiastic reaction to teammate Rajat Patidar's six-hitting stole the show on social media.

Patidar, who had struggled in RCB's previous five matches, came alive when the team needed him most against Mumbai. Facing Hardik Pandya's opening over, after scoring a couple off the previous delivery, the right-hander launched a mighty swing, sending the ball sailing over wide long-on for a six.

Witnessing the powerful shot, Kohli, despite his own dismissal for single digits, couldn't contain his excitement. He sprang out of his seat at the dugout, applauding the young batsman's resurgence.

Patidar's knock proved crucial for RCB, as he emerged from his early-season slump to play a vital role in the team's batting performance. Kohli's animated reaction, meanwhile, highlighted the team spirit and camaraderie within the RCB camp.