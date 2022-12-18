Ramiz Raja likely to be sacked as Pakistan Cricket Board chief

Ramiz Raja is likely to be removed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. This news comes after the national team's back-to-back Test defeats to England at home.Speculation is rife that a lobby, led by former disgruntled members of the Board, has managed to launch a campaign to have Ramiz removed as PCB chairman.

This lobby has claimed that something has been going on behind the scenes and the law ministry has sent a summary to the Prime Minister, who is the patron of the Board, for a change in guard in the PCB.“Yes, something is going on definitely. Rumors are strong that Najam Sethi who recently met with the premier at a function in Lahore might be called up to replace Ramiz as Chairman,” one former PCB member said.England have already clinched the three-match Test series after winning the first two matches. The third Test is currently going on in Karachi. Ramiz has been PCB chairman since September 2021 and was nominated by former premier Imran Khan. Under the Board constitution, the prime minister nominates candidates for the post of chairman and one of them is then elected by the board of governors.