Ranchi: Security Heightened as Designated Terrorist Pannun Threatens Disruption of India-England Test

Security measures in the capital of Jharkhand have been heightened following threats from US-based designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to disrupt the upcoming fourth Test match between India and England, as per officials.

Pannun, identified as a terrorist by the home ministry, reportedly made an appeal through a video on social media, urging the banned CPI (Maoist) to intervene in disrupting the match. The fourth Test is scheduled to begin at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 23, with the England team having arrived in the city on Tuesday.

Gurupatwant Singh Pannun has threatened the India and England teams to cancel the match in Ranchi. He also urged the CPI (Maoist) to create disturbance in a bid to cancel the match. An FIR has been lodged against him at Dhurwa police station under the IT Act and investigation has been initiated, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hatia, P K Mishra told reporters on Tuesday.

Pannun has been under the scrutiny of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since 2019, following the agency's initiation of its first case against him, identifying him as a designated individual terrorist. Known for instilling fear and terror through threats and intimidation tactics, Pannun has been active in Punjab and other regions of the country. Non-bailable warrants for his arrest were issued by the Special NIA Court on February 3, 2021, and he was officially declared a Proclaimed Offender on November 29 of the same year.