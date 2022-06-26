Ranji Trophy Final: It is the moment of a lifetime for me, says MP captain Shrivastava

Bengaluru, June 26 Being the captain of a Madhya Pradesh team winning the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy is a moment of a lifetime, said a jubilant skipper Aditya Shrivastava.

In his first year as a skipper of the side, Shrivastava has now joined the list of Ranji Trophy winning captains.

"Completely ecstatic (on winning Ranji Trophy). Generation kind of time has gone by since MP has won the Ranji Trophy for the first time. It is the moment of a lifetime for me. The emotions are deep, we are trying to laugh it out but we are extremely emotional from the inside," said Shrivastava after the match.

Shrivastava acknowledged the role of veteran head coach Chandrakant Pandit in learning about leadership in cricket and importance of sticking to the processes. "This has been my first year as captain and whatever I know about leading a side is from Chandrakant Sir. I would like to continue this. The stage is going to get to our mind but we have to stick to the process, that is what has got us here and will keep us here. That is the mantra we were speaking about in the meetings too."

In a couple of months' time, the domestic season will again begin and Madhya Pradesh will have the task of defending the Ranji Trophy title, of which Shrivastava is fully aware. "It is a good group coming through as we have been playing together from 2013. There is a good mix of youngsters and experienced players. Doing it once was not at all easy but it is going to be tougher to do it again."

Madhya Pradesh batter Shubham Sharma, named Player of the Match for his 116 in the first innings and 30 in the chase of 108 on final day, was happy that his best batting effort came in the title clash.

"The entire team as well as I am emotional, and happy. (Chandrakant Pandit) Sir is crying the most. He asked me to not take things lightly after I got out in the first innings. I took painkillers (after the shoulder injury in a nasty collision), and it was fine. Fortunately, my best came in the final."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor