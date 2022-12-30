Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan's new T20 captain

Rashid Khan has been named captain of the Afghanistan T20I team, replacing Mohammad Nabi who stepped down following Afghanistan's campaign in the T20 WC 2022 in Australia. Mirwais Ashraf, chairman of the Afghanistan cricket board, proposed Rashid to take over the role, with the leg spinner having earlier led the country in seven T20Is in 2019. Rashid had also led Afghanistan in seven ODIs in 2018-19 and also two Tests in 2019.

In Rashid's previous captaincy stint, Afghanistan won four out of the seven matches under his leadership, including two victories against the West Indies in Lucknow. Rashid's latest captaincy stint will begin in February 2023 when Afghanistan tour UAE to play three T20Is against the hosts."Rashid Khan is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format," said Ashraf."Rashid Khan has the experience of leading Afghanistan in all three formats before and we are happy to have him as our skipper for the T20I format again. I am sure he will come out on top and will bring more glories to the nation," he said.