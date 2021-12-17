Rashid Khan rejoins Sussex for T20 Blast 2022

Rashid Khan will return to Sussex for the 2022 season of the T20 Blast, the club confirmed on Friday (December 17). The Afghan will be the third overseas player for the season alongside Mohammad Rizwan and Travis Head. Only two of them can be part of the XI for any given game.This will be the fourth stint at the Sharks for Rashid, who was first signed in 2018. The 23-year-old is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, with 403 wickets from 292 games at an economy of 6.36. “Rash is an outstanding person and his positive effect on our environment was so obvious last summer. The immediate care and mentoring he showed Archie showed the real class of the person,” said Kirtley as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

James Kirtley further said that the Sussex side is lucky to have the services of Rashid Khan. Adding that the Sussex side has managed to develop a wonderful relationship with the best T20 spin bowler in the world right now, Kirtley concluded by stating that Rashid also adds value to the side with his dynamic batting skills as well. “He’s the best in the business and we are truly lucky to have him. It is great to know we have developed a long-standing relationship with the best T20 spinner in the world – not to forget his dynamic batting which we witnessed against Yorkshire in last year’s quarter-final,” concluded James Kirtley. Rashid played only three games last season owing to his commitments at the rescheduled Pakistan Super League. He did, however, play a key role with bat and ball in the team's quarterfinal win over Yorkshire.

