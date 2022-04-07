Rashid Khan starts his personal merchandise 'RK 19' with focus on charity (Ld Correcting Team)

New Delhi, April 7 Former captain of Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan has announced his personal venture RK 19, a merchandising brand.

Rashid Khan said that in conjunction with every sale, 5 per cent of the profit RK 19 makes would go to the Rashid Khan Foundation.

The 23-year-old spinner became the fastest and youngest bowler to take 100 wickets in ODIs and he was among the two first-ever Afghan players selected for the Indian Premier League.

"We've seen a need for effortless, individualised men's fashion in the wardrobes all across the globe in the last year, with this trend turning into a dominant aesthetic in everyday fashion. RK 19 has come up with an aspirational range of men's wear that is stylish and accessible to every fashion-savvy people," he said in a release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor