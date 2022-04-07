Rashid Khan starts his personal merchandise 'RK 19' with focus on charity (Ld Correcting Team)

New Delhi, April 7 Former captain of Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan has announced his personal ...

By IANS | Published: April 7, 2022 11:24 PM2022-04-07T23:24:04+5:302022-04-07T23:35:29+5:30

Rashid Khan starts his personal merchandise 'RK 19' with focus on charity (Ld Correcting Team) | Rashid Khan starts his personal merchandise 'RK 19' with focus on charity (Ld Correcting Team)

Rashid Khan starts his personal merchandise 'RK 19' with focus on charity (Ld Correcting Team)

Next

New Delhi, April 7 Former captain of Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan has announced his personal venture RK 19, a merchandising brand.

Rashid Khan said that in conjunction with every sale, 5 per cent of the profit RK 19 makes would go to the Rashid Khan Foundation.

The 23-year-old spinner became the fastest and youngest bowler to take 100 wickets in ODIs and he was among the two first-ever Afghan players selected for the Indian Premier League.

"We've seen a need for effortless, individualised men's fashion in the wardrobes all across the globe in the last year, with this trend turning into a dominant aesthetic in everyday fashion. RK 19 has come up with an aspirational range of men's wear that is stylish and accessible to every fashion-savvy people," he said in a release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Gujarat TitansRashid khan foundationNew DelhiRashid KhanAfghanistanThe new delhi municipal councilAfgDelhi south-westNew-delhiArman khanAfghanistan talibanHyderabad strikers