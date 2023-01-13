Rashid Khan threatens to pull out of BBL after Australia refuse to play against Afghanistan

Rashid Khan has threatened to pull out of the BBL, where he plays for Adelaide Strikers, following CA's decision to withdraw its men's team from a bilateral ODI series against Afghanistan in March because of the Taliban's stance banning university education for girls in the country. I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March," Rashid said. "I take great pride in representing my country, and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition."

Rashid played eight matches for Strikers this season before leaving to play for MI Cape Town in the SA20. He was not expected to return to the BBL this season because of conflicting commitments. Rashid's statement joined a chorus of protests from Afghanistan's male cricketers and came shortly after the Afghanistan Cricket Board had called CA's statement "pathetic". The ACB said it would write to the ICC over the issue, saying the Australian board was "prioritising political interests over the principles of fair play and sportsmanship", and "undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations". Earlier on Thursday, CA had announced its decision to withdraw the Australian men's team from a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE following consultation with the Australian government.