Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia to be a part of IPL 2023 opening ceremony

The much awaited 16th season of the cash-rich IPL will have an opening ceremony for the first time after the pandemic and the Indian board wants to take the glamour quotient to the next level. A report suggests that actresses Rashmika Mandana and Tamanna Bhatia are likely to perform on the opening night which surely is good news for fans.

The opening ceremony will take place in Ahmedabad on March 31 at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium. The event will begin at approximately 19.30 IST on March 31, prior to the opening match of this season between GT and CSK.BCCI had an opening ceremony for the Women's Premier League as well. But it received a mixed response in absence of superstars. However, for the IPL Opening ceremony, BCCI wants several Bollywood A-listers. The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Star Sports.