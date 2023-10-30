Ratan Tata refutes claims about announcing Rs 10 crore reward for cricketer Rashid Khan

Veteran industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata on Monday clarified that he has not announced any reward for Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan.Tata's Twitter reaction came following a fake viral news that the industrialist had promised a reward of Rs 10 crore to Khan since he was fined Rs 55 lakhs by the ICC for displaying the Indin flag after the team's victory over Pakistan in World cup match. "I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," Tata has tweeted.

The post was shared on October 30. It has since accumulated over 3.7 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. Many users had earlier claimed that Mr Tata was helping the Afghanistan player. "I congratulate Sri Ratan Tata for extending financial support to cricketer Rashid khan who has been fined ₹ 55 lacs by ICC for braving Bhartiya flag on his chest while celebrating victory over Pakistan," a user wrote on October 27.Afghanistan pulled off yet another upset in the Cricket World Cup 2023 as they defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in Chennai on Monday. Afghanistan hunted down a target of 283 runs in 49 overs against the bowling line-up that had the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali. Pakistan had made 282 for 7 in their 50 overs with 74 from skipper Babar Azam and 58 from opener Abdullah Shafique.