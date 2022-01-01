Ravi Shastri welcomes new year 2022 with Ranveer Singh, video goes viral

The New Year 2022 was welcomed all over the world in different ways. Former Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri also welcomed 2022 in a special way. He shared a video with actor Ranveer Singh on Instagram. In which he is seen dancing with Ranveer. Sharing the video, Ravi Shastri also thanked Ranveer for teaching dance tips. He wrote that he liked to welcome 2022 in this way. Thanks Ranveer Singh for dance tips. May 2022 be a glorious, healthy and inspiring year for all.

This video shared by Shastri is from the premiere night of 83 movie. In which the two are seen dancing tremendously. The movie 83 was released on December 24. Screenings for celebrities and the media were held before the movie was released. The team that won the World Cup was also called this time. Although the movie 83 has been released, it is getting a good response from the audience.