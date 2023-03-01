ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes world number one Test bowler

Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has become the world number one Test bowler, replacing England fast bowler James Anderson. The 36-year-old claimed the top spot after taking six wickets in India's victory over Australia in the second Test in Delhi.

Ashwin is also the world number two Test all-rounder currently.

The 36-year-old Ashwin first claimed the honour of being the No.1-ranked Test bowler in 2015 and has returned to the top spot on several occasions since then. Ashwin bagged big wickets in India’s win in Delhi, removing Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the same over of the first innings before returning to pick up Alex Carey for a duck.

The evergreen off-spinner was at it again in the second innings, picking up three of the top five while his spin-bowling accomplice Ravindra Jadeja rattled through the rest of the Australia XI from the other end. Ashwin has an opportunity to extend his latest stay in the No.1 spot in India's remaining two Tests on home soil in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.