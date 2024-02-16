Jasprit Bumrah’s quickfire cameo powers India to 445

Ravichandran Ashwin debutant Dhruv Jurel led a and Jasprit Bumrah’s cameo helped India reach 445 runs in their first innings on the second day of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.Jaspirt Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj added 30 runs for the last wicket. After the hosts resumed on 326-5, England removed overnight batters Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav early but Ashwin and debutant Jurel kept India on course for a 400-plus total.

Ashwin also gave England a helping hand after his run down the middle of the pitch saw India hit with a penalty of five runs. England, who will start their first innings 5-0, did not have to wait long for a breakthrough after play resumed at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.



James Anderson removed Yadav Kuldeep caught behind for four. Jadeja, who completed his fourth Test hundred on day one, looked surprisingly tentative and gave a return catch to bowler Joe Root to depart after 112, which included two sixes and nine fours.