Ravichandran Ashwin Takes 500th Test Wicket in India’s Third Test Against England (Watch Video)

Ashwin has his 500th Test wicket! He's all smiles as team-mates gather around him. Not his best ball but bowls to the field. It's down leg on a full length, Crawley tries to sweep it fine and over the infield. Gets a top edge and Patidar takes a dolly. He became the second Indian and ninth overall to take 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Ashwin accomplished the landmark during the third Test against England in Rajkot, making him only the second Indian after the legendary Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets. Ashwin needed one wicket to reach 500 wickets before the start of the third Test and the off-spinner completed the milestone in England's first innings when he dismissed Zak Crawley for 15. Ashwin also became only the second bowler after Sri Lanka great Muttaiah Muralidaran to take 500 wickets in less than 100 Tests. Ashwin, who has been the fastest Indian to reach 50, 100, 150, 200, 350, 400 and 450 Test wickets, is also the fastest in the world to reach 250 and 300 Test wickets.



Watch R Ashwin's 500 Wicket Celebration Video:



Also Read |

HIGHEST WICKET-TAKERS IN TEST CRICKET

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800 wickets

Shane Warne (Australia) - 708 wickets

James Anderson (England) - 695* wickets

Anil Kumble (India) - 619 wickets

Stuart Broad (England) - 604 wickets

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 563 wickets

Courtney Walsh (West Indies) - 519 wickets

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 517* wickets

R Ashwin (India)- 500*