Ravindra Jadeja Claps Back at Father's Allegations, Defends Wife Rivaba Amid Family Feud

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has responded strongly to his father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja's recent interview blaming his wife, Rivaba, for causing discord within the family. Anirudhsinh Jadeja reportedly stated in an interview with Divya Bhaskar that he has no relationship with Ravindra and his wife, alleging that issues arose shortly after their marriage and lamenting their lack of communication.

“Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don’t call them, and they don’t call us,” Jadeja’s father told Divya Bhaskar in an interview.

“The issues started after two or three months of their marriage. I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him,” he added.

Jadeja has hit back at his father by posting a note on social media. “Let’s ignore what’s said in the scripted interviews,” Jadeja wrote on X.

In the note, written in Gujarati, the India all-rounder has requested his father to not tarnish the image of his wife. “The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public,” read the note.

Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y3LtW7ZbiC — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 9, 2024

What Ravindra Jadeja's father said?

Anirudhsinh Jadeja accused Rivaba, a BJP MLA from Jamnagar (North) seat, of causing division within the family, alleging that she sought control over family assets and desired an independent life. He expressed regret over his son's marriage and career choice, stating that the family has faced significant turmoil as a result. He further claimed that despite efforts to reconcile, the family remains divided, with resentment prevailing. Anirudhsinh Jadeja revealed that they have not had contact with their granddaughter for five years.

“He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn’t gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn’t become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case,” Anirudhsing said.

“Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn’t want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra’s sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There’s no relation with anyone in the family; there’s just hate. I don’t want to hide anything. We haven’t even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years,” he said.