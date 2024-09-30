Ravindra Jadeja Picks 300th Test Wicket During India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match; Becomes 7th Indian Player to Achieve Feat (Watch Video)

Ravindra Jadeja took the last Bangladesh wicket and his 300th test wicket on Monday, September 30, on day four of the second Test in Kanpur. The visitors lost nine wickets. India captain Rohit Sharma brought the left-arm spinner into the attack, and he had tailender Khaled Ahmed (0) hit one straight back to him to signal the landmark moment in his 73rd Test.

Bangladesh, who batted on the first session on day 4 of the Kanpur test, completed their first innings after no play was possible on the second and third days of the match because of rain. The visitors were bowled out on 233, which included an unbeaten century by Mominul Haque (107 not out).

300th Test Wicket By Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja becomes the 7th Indian player to take 300 test wickets in the list headed by the legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619 wickets), followed by Ravichandran Ashwin (523), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Zaheer Khan (311) and Ishant Sharma (311).

According to the Cricbuzz, Jadeja has delivered 17,428 balls to reach the milestone, which is only behind Ashwin (15,636 deliveries).

ICC president and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah praised Ravindra Jadeja for taking 300 wickets in Test match. "Congratulations

@imjadeja for completing 300 wickets in Test match cricket. Your discipline and consistency with the ball have been pivotal in India's dominant run in the longest format of the game!," Shah said in a post on X.