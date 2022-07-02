Ravindra Jadeja scores her 3 Test hundred at Edgbastoon as India tighten grip over England

Ravindra Jadeja scored his third test hundred in a brilliant counter attack against England at Edgbaston. Earkier, Rishabh Pant hit a counter-attacking 146 from 111 deliveries as India scored at a run-a-ball in the final session as they wrestled themselves back into contention after they were reduced to 98 for 5 on Day 1 in Birmingham.

Rishabh Pant's blitzkrieg with a solid lending hand from Ravindra Jadeja helped India post 338 for 7 on a rain-affected opening day of the much-anticipated 5th Test between India and England in Birmingham on Friday, July 1.India were in tatters as they were reduced to 98 for 5 after Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat but Pant and Jadeja made sure stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah and head coach Rahul Dravid had a smile on their face at the end of the day's play as Pant and Jadeja gave England a taste of their own medicine.