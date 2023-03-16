RCB to sign Michael Bracewell as Will Jacks replacement for IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been dealt an injury below two weeks before the latest season of IPL get underway. England allrounder Will Jacks, who was signed by RCB at the IPL mini auction last December, has sustained a muscle injury and been ruled out of the entire season.

Jacks was roped in by the franchise for a whopping Rs 3.2 crore and would have been an ideal cover for allrounder Glenn Maxwell. However, he ended up injuring himself during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh recently and subsequent scans followed by consultations with a specialist. As per ESPNcricinfo, RCB have entered discussions with New Zealand allrounder Michael Bracewell as a potential replacement for Jacks. Bracewell had entered the IPL mini auction but at a base price of Rs one crore, there were no takers for the Kiwi star. Bracewell starred during New Zealand’s tour of India in January with his power hitting. The Left hander was Kiwi’s leading run-getter in ODIs, scoring at a staggering 144.62. He hit 30 boundaries in 3 innings, almost single-handedly taking the visitors past the finish line in Hyderabad.