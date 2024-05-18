RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bowl first in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday. This high-pressure encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will determine which team advances to the final playoff spot.

RCB enters the match on a five-game winning streak, but they will be without star overseas player Will Jacks, who departed early to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The challenge for RCB is even steeper: they need to defeat CSK by a significant margin to overtake them on net run rate. Specifically, RCB needs a win by 18 runs if they bat first or by dismissing CSK within 11 overs if they bowl first.

Teams: