RCB vs KKR: Heartbreak for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as Kolkata Knight Riders Secure Narrow 1-Run Victory At Eden Gardens

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine swung the game in favor of Kolkata Knight Riders by taking crucial wickets during the middle overs, leading the hosts to a thrilling victory by a margin of just 1 run. Despite a valiant effort from the Royal Challengers Bangalore batters, who fought till the last ball, it proved insufficient as RCB suffered their 7th defeat of the season.

In a match marked by constant momentum shifts, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched victory by a narrow margin of one run, thanks to a runout on the final ball against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rajat Patidhar and Will Jacks provided hope for RCB with impressive half-centuries during their pursuit of a daunting 223-run target. However, RCB faced setbacks in the middle overs as they lost crucial wickets. While KKR would be relieved to secure the win, their bowling performance left much to be desired on multiple occasions during the match.Despite efforts from Karn Sharma and Dinesh Karthik towards the end, RCB fell short. With this defeat, Bengaluru's chances of qualifying for the playoffs appear slim, while KKR moves a step closer to securing a spot in the top four.