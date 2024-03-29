RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss, Elect to Bowl First Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 10th match of the IPL season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

With the home team's winning streak unbroken this season, KKR will be looking to break the jinx and build on their success against RCB at Chinnaswamy in past seasons. RCB, meanwhile, will aim to continue their winning ways, relying on star batsmen like Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar to deliver.

The return of Mitchell Starc for KKR will be a highlight, with fans eager to see how he performs after a costly showing in the first game against SRH.

Head-to-Head and Home Advantage

This match carries significance beyond the current IPL standings. The two teams have met 32 times previously, with Kolkata holding a slight edge with 18 wins to Bangalore's 14. However, the homeground advantage has proven strong this season, and KKR will need to fight for victory.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: V. Kohli, F. du Plessis(c), C. Green, R. Patidar, G. Maxwell, A. Rawat(wk), D. Karthik, A. Joseph, M. Dagar, M. Siraj, Y. Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: P. Salt (wk), V. Iyer, S. Iyer (c), R. Singh, S. Narine, A. Russell, R. Singh, M. Starc, A. Roy, H. Rana, V. Chakravarthy