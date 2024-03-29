RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Smashes His 52nd IPL Fifty Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Virat Kohli smashed his 52nd Indian Premier League half-century to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to a strong start against Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Kohli reached his landmark off 36 balls in the high-profile IPL clash. The knock pushed him past Hyderabad hard-hitter Heinrich Klaasen to become the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. The 35-year-old won the Orange Cap in 2016 and will be aiming to repeat the feat this season, with the 2024 T20 World Cup approaching.

Kohli started brilliantly, hitting a boundary off the first ball against Kolkata's star bowler and IPL auction's most expensive signing, Mitchell Starc. He continued his dominance in the third over, taking a six and a four off consecutive Starc deliveries.

Following the early dismissal of Faf du Plessis, Kohli formed a 55-run partnership with Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to set the tone for his side. Kohli also surpassed the legendary AB de Villiers to become the batter with the most sixes for Bangalore (239). He achieved this feat by launching a massive six off Kolkata's Sunil Narine in the eighth over.

He reached his 50th run in the 12th over, taking a quick single off Varun Chakaravathy.

Kolkata, who defeated Hyderabad in their opening match, will be looking to maintain their winning streak. Meanwhile, Bangalore, coming off a 4-wicket victory over Punjab, will aim to continue their winning momentum.