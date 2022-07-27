Ready to put our hearts, souls out there as a team: Pooran

Port of Spain (Trinidad), July 27 West Indies are currently on an eight-match losing streak in ODIs, including conceding the ongoing series to India. But their skipper Nicholas Pooran insisted that his team is ready to come out and put their hearts, souls on the field to perform as a unit.

With the series already won by India, West Indies will be aiming to end the three-match affair on a high by winning the final ODI at Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday. "The confidence level is there. The guys are obviously hurt. Those two losses obviously hurt us a lot but there is another game and that's another experience and another opportunity for us to learn."

"This game keeps teaching us different things and I'm just happy that we've had that experience. It's difficult to obviously lose, I'm disappointed, but that's where the learning takes place and as a group we understand that and we know that for a fact that it's our time now.

"I keep telling winning and losing is contagious and at the moment in ODI cricket we're losing and we're finding ways to lose games, but in terms of the confidence level, all the guys are ready for the challenge again. We're ready to come out there and put our hearts and souls out there and perform together as a team," said Pooran ahead of the match.

Amongst the positives for the West Indies in the series have been making 300-plus totals twice, one batting second and other time batting first. They will also be delighted that they were able to use their full quota of 50 overs with the bat on both occasions. Pooran believes that a complete team performance from the West Indies is around the corner.

"We're just starting to obviously put performances together. I don't want to come to a conclusion and say our batting is our strength or our bowling is our strength. As a team we're still figuring it out. We haven't put a collective effort together yet, obviously the results haven't shown that yet, but the more games we play as a unit, we're going to figure it out and we're close to crossing the line and actually figuring it out what is our strength as a team.

"I don't want to be saying that our batting is our strength or bowling is our strength. I want both facets to be our strength, to be honest. That's how we're going to win cricket games. We're just staying the moment, trying to learn as fast as possible and sticking through these tough times as a team."

Pooran signed off by revealing that explosive left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer has passed his fitness test and would be available for West Indies selection in the future. Hetmyer hasn't been a part of West Indies' team since the Men's T20 World Cup last year in the UAE due to fitness issues.

"He (Hetmyer) passed his fitness test this morning (on Tuesday morning), which is wonderful news. So, we expect him to see him back as soon as possible. I can't tell you exactly when because I'm not sure, but as soon as possible and as soon as you can get him on the field."

