Reliance to offer free digital streaming of IPL 2023?

Reliance is reportedly looking to disrupt the live sports streaming market as it plans to do digital broadcast of the 2023 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) for free. The report also added that Reliance may also offer products for free to corner market share. If this happens, it will be the first time that IPL will be available for free viewing.

Viacom18 is eyeing to give competition to its competitor, Disney-Star, which still holds the DTH rights to the league. Now as per a The Hindu Businessline report, Reliance-owned Viacom18, who purchased the digital media rights of IPL seasons 2023 through 2027 for a whopping amount of Rs 23,758 crore, is exploring several strategies to execute the same plan of free streaming for IPL.