Rinku Singh Finally Gets New Bat from Virat Kohli After Breaking First One (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh finally received a new bat from Virat Kohli, following a lighthearted exchange between the two players earlier this season.

Earlier in the season, Kohli gifted Singh a bat following the first KKR-RCB match. However, Singh revealed he accidentally broke the bat while facing a spinner during an IPL match. A video posted by KKR on social media showed Singh requesting another bat from Kohli, who jokingly expressed his concern about running out of bats if he kept giving them away.

Rinku Singh Asks For Another Bat From Virat Kohli:

“Virat bhai ne ek bat diya thha… jo bat diya thha, woh mere se toot gaya” 😂 pic.twitter.com/qoJWWs2fik — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 21, 2024

Despite the lighthearted exchange, it appears Singh's persistence paid off. He revealed in a fan video that Kohli did indeed provide him with another bat.

Rinku Singh confirmed he received another bat from Virat Kohli:

RINKU SINGH GETS VIRAT KOHLI'S BAT. 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/2qFbfSffBf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2024

This incident comes amidst KKR's impressive start to the IPL season. Currently sitting second on the points table with five wins from seven games, KKR has enjoyed their best-ever opening to the tournament. After a brief setback against the Chennai Super Kings, Shreyas Iyer's team has bounced back and established themselves as strong contenders for the playoffs.

KKR's next challenge comes in the form of the Punjab Kings, who they will face at the Eden Gardens on April 26.