Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Rohit Sharma Gives MAJOR Update on Wicketkeeper's Condition

In a recent statement, Team India captain Rohit Sharma provided an update on wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's fitness following a concerning incident during practice. Pant, who is recovering from a serious knee injury, sustained a blow to the same kneecap that underwent surgery, raising alarms about his physical condition as the team gears up for upcoming matches.

According to Rohit Sharma, "The ball hit straight on his kneecap, the same leg on which he had surgery. He has got a little bit of swelling, and the muscles are quite tender at this point in time." This revelation has intensified concerns among fans and cricket analysts regarding Pant's readiness for the rigors of international cricket.

The incident occurred during the evening session when Ravindra Jadeja bowled a flatter delivery that Devon Conway missed while advancing down the wicket. Pant, unable to collect the ball cleanly, was hit on his right knee and fell to the ground in visible pain. The physio attended to him, and after a brief stoppage, Pant was helped off the field.

This was Pant's third Test since recovering from a serious car crash in December 2022, which severely injured his knee. He returned to cricket during the 2024 IPL before rejoining India's Test side last month. With this latest setback, fans and team management alike are anxiously awaiting further updates on his condition.