Rishabh Pant Recounts Near-Death Experience in Horrific Car Crash, Watch Video

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has opened up about the harrowing car accident he experienced on January 1 last year, revealing the gravity of the incident that nearly claimed his life.

The cricketer's Mercedes SUV burst into flames following a high-speed collision on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was en route home for New Year's celebrations. Local bystanders at the crash site acted swiftly, pulling Pant from the burning wreckage and placing him on the roadside. The 26-year-old endured severe burns and other injuries, prompting his immediate transfer to Max Hospital in Dehradun. After undergoing multiple surgeries, he was airlifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

Rishabh Pant’s Perseverance Through Adversity & Road To Recovery



Recalling the traumatic night of the crash, Pant expressed his initial belief that his time in this world was over. However, he later realized the fortunate outcome of being alive. In a promotional video shared by Star Sports, Pant said, “First time aisa tha life mein, ho gaya time ab iss world mein. Itna bada ho sakta tha, ye cheej aapko bhi nahi pata tha. Itna accident hone ke baad bhi, I was alive."

He continued, "Something has saved me. Doctor bola yaar ki 16 to 18 months lagenge. Second life har kisi ko toh milti nahi hai (first time in my life, I felt like my time in this world was up. I was lucky, as it could have been even more serious. Despite the crash, I was alive. Something has saved me. The doctor said it would take 16–18 months. I am fortunate to have a second life).”

Pant's recovery has surpassed expectations, and he is set to make a comeback in professional cricket during the upcoming Indian Premier League, where he will lead the Delhi Capitals franchise. Despite missing significant tournaments in 2023, including the IPL, Asia Cup, ICC World Cup, and Test series, Pant remains optimistic and is determined to return to the cricket field swiftly.