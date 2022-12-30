Rishabh Pant robbed after car crash by miscreants who fled instead of helping him

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was involved in a major car crash while returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand. According to an eyewitness, Pant’s car hit a pile of dirt while he was driving and repeatedly rolled over. The car veered off the road, spun out of control, hit a set of guard rails, and caught fire. Rishabh Pant tried to escape his car, but was reportedly unable to do so because of his injuries. While this was going on, a few of the nearby men approached the burning car. They allegedly stole money from a bag the cricketer had in the car and fled rather than trying to help him.

However, the star Indian batter is stable and has escaped any severe injuries. He is currently being assessed at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, with the doctors probing for any internal injuries. He has sustained lacerations on his back and near his eye, along with a ligament tear in his right knee. Pant was shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after receiving primary treatment at Saksham Hospital Multispeciality and Trauma Centre. We are still examining him (Pant). He is stable at the moment, there doesn't appear to be cause for major worry. Once the evaluation is complete, we will put out a detailed bulletin. He is conscious, and he is talking, and the doctors are examining wherever he is saying there is discomfort. Orthopedics and plastic surgeons are looking at him right now. And we are examining for any internal injuries," said Dr. Dishant Yagnik, medical superintendent at Max Hospital, Dehradun.