Rishabh Pant Shares Major Update on his Recovery, Hinting at Impending Return to Cricket

Rishabh Pant after his unfortunate car accident on December 30, 2022, India's has been making remarkable strides in his recovery. Pant is presently engaged in rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, regularly updating fans with glimpses of his training regimen. In his latest post, the 26-year-old shared a transformative video showcasing his journey from relying on a walker for mobility to effortlessly running. Accompanying the footage were motivational words from Pant, encouraging resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Seems like you forgot.

Let me remind you...



Remember when it was hard and it was overwhelming and you felt afraid and still walked alone?



You didn't have the answers then and couldn't see the way and wanted to give up?



You still kept going.



Never forget that.#RP17pic.twitter.com/YcSRV1a4x5 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 12, 2024

“Seems like you forgot. Let me remind you... Remember when it was hard and it was overwhelming and you felt afraid and still walked alone? You didn’t have the answers then and couldn’t see the way and wanted to give up? You still kept going. Never forget that,” wrote Pant in the caption. Notably, the 26-year-old last played for India in December 2022 during the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Pant’s services have been badly missed by the side especially in Tests. During his time away from the game, the wicketkeeper batter has missed two major ICC events namely the World Test Championship 2023 final and ODI World Cup 2023. With the T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to begin on June 01 in the West Indies and the USA, Pant will be eager to gain match fitness and represent his nation in the T20 extravaganza.

Pant had to undergo multiple surgeries to reconstruct his 3 ligaments in his right knee. After that, Pant went to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and trained hard to get back on his feet. Pant revealed that he had been bedridden for over a month. Last year, in February, Pant took his first step after the accident and posted a video of that on social media. Pant is expected to return to cricket during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting also informed that Pant looked confident to regain full fitness ahead of IPL 2024. The star wicketkeeper-batter also attended the practice session of the Indian team ahead of the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru and was also seen doing batting practice.