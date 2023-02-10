Rishabh Pant shares pictures of him walking on crutches

Cricketer Rishabh Pant shared his pictures on social media for the first time since meeting with an accident on ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 10, 2023 07:13 PM2023-02-10T19:13:46+5:302023-02-10T19:26:59+5:30

Rishabh Pant shares pictures of him walking on crutches | Rishabh Pant shares pictures of him walking on crutches

Rishabh Pant shares pictures of him walking on crutches

Next

Cricketer Rishabh Pant shared his pictures on social media for the first time since meeting with an accident on December 30, 2022. In the pictures, Pant can be seen walking on crutches. "One step forward. One step stronger. One step better," Pant wrote. Pant had undergone a knee ligament surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on January 6.

View this post on Instagram

Earlier, Pant underwent knee surgery after his right ligaments were damaged in an accident. He had survived a serious accident when he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider. He sustained cuts on his forehead and had a severely bruised back along with injuries on his knee and ankle.

Open in app
Tags :Rishabh Pant AccidentRishabh PantInstagram