Team India’s Assistant Coach Gives BIG Update on Rishabh Pant's Fitness Ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd Test in Pune

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate shared big updates regarding Rishabh Pant’s fitness ahead of the second Test against New Zealand, set to begin on Oct. 24 at the MCA Stadium. oeschate expressed optimism about Pant’s availability behind the stumps, stating that the wicketkeeper-batter is improving despite some discomfort toward the end of his recent innings.

“Rishabh's pretty good. I think Rohit touched on it the other day. He was having a little bit of discomfort at the end range of his movement with the knee. But fingers crossed he'll be good to keep (wickets) in this Test as well,” said ten Doeschate during a press conference on Tuesday as quoted by PTI.

Pant played a stellar knock of 99 in the second innings of the first Test but was kept out of action while fielding on Day 3 and Day 5. The decision came as a precaution, given his knee concerns, which trace back to a previous injury from a car accident in 2022.

When asked about the possibility of including Akash Deep in the playing XI, ten Doeschate said that the pacer has been impressive during practice sessions. However, his selection will depend on the pitch conditions and India’s choice of bowling combination. “He’s bowled extensively in practice and is performing well, but it depends on how many pacers we play here,” he said.

India lost the opening Test by eight wickets in Bengaluru and will look to bounce back in the three-match series. After Pune, the third and final Test will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from November 1. Following the New Zealand series, the Indian team will head to Australia for a highly anticipated Test series.