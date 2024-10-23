Rishabh Pant Set to Join RCB? Here’s What Reports Say Ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are expected to make significant changes ahead of the IPL 2025 season, as media reports suggest Rishabh Pant may not be retained as captain. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is likely to enter the IPL 2025 mega auction next month, setting the stage for a potential move to another franchise.

RCB are keeping their eye on Rishabh Pant. (Sahil Malhotra/TOI). pic.twitter.com/hsXyXqIU2D — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2024

According to a report by Times of India, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are closely monitoring Pant’s situation. If released by Delhi, Pant could become a prime target for RCB, which is looking to strengthen both its middle order and leadership after the retirement of Dinesh Karthik. RCB is reportedly considering Pant not just as a wicketkeeper but also as a captaincy option.

Pant, who has been with the Delhi Capitals since his IPL debut in 2016, is believed to have differences with the franchise’s management regarding the captaincy. While the 26-year-old is keen to continue leading the side, DC appears to be exploring other leadership options. If an agreement isn't reached, Pant likely to be released and enter the auction. Pant’s availability would make him one of the most sought-after players at the auction, with multiple franchises expected to pursue him. Reports also said that Punjab Kings (PBKS), now coached by Ricky Ponting, could be in the race for Pant.

The IPL 2025 retention lists are due within a week, and all eyes remain on Delhi Capitals’ final decision regarding Pant.